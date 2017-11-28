Officials ID man killed in Connecticut house fire

One person has died after an early Friday morning fire sparked in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, according to fire officials.

Man dead after house fire in Enfield

Enfield firefighters rescued three members of the Moya family from inside their burning home on Friday morning, but they couldn’t rescue one person.

Janet Santos comforts her sister, Jacqueline, whose son recently passed in a house fire. (WFSB)

Enfield mother recounts moments before losing son in a house fire

Officials have identified man killed in Enfield house fire. (WFSB file photo)

Officials have identified a 21-year-old man who died in a Connecticut house fire last week.

The state medical examiner's office says Jose Cotto-Moya died Friday in Enfield of smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the blaze broke out around 2 a.m.

Cotto-Moya's mother, Jacqueline Moya, his fiancée, Kaitlyn Robles, and the couple's 2-year-old daughter were hospitalized. The three are in stable condition.

Police said Tuesday the fire does not appear to have been intentionally set. The investigation continues.

