Officials ID man killed in Connecticut house fire

By The Associated Press
ENFIELD, CT (AP) -

Officials have identified a 21-year-old man who died in a Connecticut house fire last week.

The state medical examiner's office says Jose Cotto-Moya died Friday in Enfield of smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the blaze broke out around 2 a.m.  

Cotto-Moya's mother, Jacqueline Moya, his fiancée, Kaitlyn Robles, and the couple's 2-year-old daughter were hospitalized. The three are in stable condition.

Police said Tuesday the fire does not appear to have been intentionally set. The investigation continues.

