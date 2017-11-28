CT businessman Lamont says thinking about running for governor

Ned Lamont said he is thinking about running for governor in Connecticut. (WFSB File photo)

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont is "considering" making another run for governor.

Lamont confirmed to Eyewitness News just a few minutes ago that he is "thinking it over.”

Lamont is a familiar name in state politics. Most recently, he threw his hat in the ring in 2010 but lost the Democratic Primary to Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Lamont also made a run for Senate. He challenged former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman back in 2006.

