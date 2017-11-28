CT businessman Lamont says thinking about running for governor

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont is "considering" making another run for governor.
Lamont confirmed to Eyewitness News just a few minutes ago that he is "thinking it over.”
Lamont is a familiar name in state politics. Most recently, he threw his hat in the ring in 2010 but lost the Democratic Primary to Gov. Dannel Malloy.
Lamont also made a run for Senate. He challenged former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman back in 2006.
