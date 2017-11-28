CT couple's dog dies after being attacked by another dog

The Barrows said their 4-year-old dog named Lizzie died a couple of weeks back after was bitten bit by another dog. (WFSB)

A couple from Portland said they are looking for justice after their Yorkshire Terrier died after being attacked by a neighbor’s dog.

Ann and William Barrows spoke with Channel 3 and explained how current state laws affected the outcome.

The Barrows said their 4-year-old dog named Lizzie died a couple of weeks back after was bitten bit by another dog. Now the longtime residents on Main Street are searching for some justice.

“We fell in love with these Yorkies,” Ann Barrows said. “They are just beautiful loving animals.”

Lizzie and the couple’s other Yorkshire Terrier, Lola, were two peas in a pod.

“They would both sit and they were like two little book ends,” Ann Barrows said.

But, now the 8-year-old Lola is missing her best bud Lizzie.

“Lola’s broken hearted she just can’t figure it out,” Ann Barrows said.

It was around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 when William Barrows took the dogs for their evening walk when they encountered a problem.

“It was almost dark. I had the two dogs on a leash like this the big dog came flying out of the dark,” William Barrows said. I tried to scoop up both dogs, but I just managed to get Lola and Lizzie was snagged by the big dog and he rattled her a couple times and broke her neck or back and that was the end of it.”

Portland’s animal control officer said the attacking dog’s owner, Ronald Wilcox, had his Rottweiler/Labrador mix named Jake on a leash but he escaped and he had to repeatedly hit him in the head to get him to release Lizzie. William Barrows scooped up Lizzie and ran back home.

“Her tongue was hanging out and I had her cradled in my arms,” Ann Barrows said. “And I went into the kitchen and tried to give her mouth to mouth resuscitation but I knew she was gone.”

The couple jumped in the truck to the vet in Middletown. But, Lizzie had died.

“We got there, they tried resuscitation it didn’t work and we lost our Lizzie,” William Barrows said.

The Barrows stopped at the police department on the way back home to file a complaint, but learned repercussions for dog on dog attacks are limited.

“Dog on dog is not against the law,” William Barrows said. “So, this man got a ticket for not having a dog’s rabies shots and not having it controlled.”

Wilcox has been issued a ticket for first-degree nuisance, having an unlicensed dog and not having his updated rabies shots. Jake was to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Channel 3 knocked on Wilcox’s or, but got no answer on Tuesday. William Barrows said it’s not the first time he’s had issues with Jake.

“This dog had confronted me before six or seven months ago right in front of my home and attacked this dog. He didn’t get the dog,” William Barrows said. “The collar and everything got pulled off the dog but I held onto Lola, by that time the owner of the dog was there and he tackled his dog.”/ I blasted the owner at that time. I said you got to keep your dog under control there’s a lot of little dogs in this area. But I didn’t make a complaint and I should’ve.”

Another woman has since come forward with a complaint to police about a confrontation with jake in October.

Meanwhile, the Barrows are calling state lawmakers urging them to reassess how dog on dog attacks are dealt with.

“We are still broken hearted and I’m not over this,” Ann Barrows said. “I want justice for Lizzie.”

The Barrows family and the local Portland Animal Control Officer are asking anyone that sees and aggressive dog or dog attack to report it immediately because it could make a difference in the future.

