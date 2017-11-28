No injuries reported after fire at Kleen Energy power plant in Middletown

Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Kleen Energy power plant on Tuesday night. (WFSB)

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a power plant in Middletown on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at Kleen Energy Systems power station around 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported by authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

