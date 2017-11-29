Traffic moving in Plainville after car fire

Traffic on Interstate 84 is moving again following an early morning car fire.
The left lane of the eastbound side is open and crews are working to clear the scene.
A vehicle fire early Wednesday morning had closed a section of Interstate 84 in Plainville.
According to State Police, the highway was closed eastbound at exit 33.
Minor injuries have been reported.
Police say they do not have a time frame to reopen the highway.
