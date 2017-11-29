Traffic moving in Plainville after car fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic moving in Plainville after car fire

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -

Traffic on Interstate 84 is moving again following an early morning car fire. 

The left lane of the eastbound side is open and crews are working to clear the scene. 

A vehicle fire early Wednesday morning had closed a section of Interstate 84 in Plainville. 

According to State Police, the highway was closed eastbound at exit 33. 

Minor injuries have been reported. 

Police say they do not have a time frame to reopen the highway. 

