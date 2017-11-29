Firefighters battling early morning house fire in Granby

Firefighters in Granby are battling a house fire on Case Street early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, crews responded to 201 Case Street shorty after 5 a.m.

Residents were able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived.

Mutual aid from Canton and East Hartland has been requested for tankers. Case Street in the area of the fire is closed.

