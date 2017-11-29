‘Coats for Connecticut’ donation drive at Channel 3 studio

Channel 3 has teamed up once again with Best Cleaners to donate coats to those in need. (WFSB)

Channel 3 has teamed up once again with Best Cleaners to donate coats to those in need.

Together, Channel 3 and Best Cleaners are asking residents to donate gently used or new winter coats and clothing.

Best Cleaners will then clean and deliver these donations to the local Salvation Army to help keep Connecticut warm.

Channel 3 is welcoming your donations to our Rocky Hill studio all day on Tuesday.

Stop on by and say hi to some of your favorite Channel 3 personalities!

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).