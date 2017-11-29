Lawmakers to discuss state budget’s financial woes

Lawmakers are slated to meet at the state capital on Wednesday to discuss the state budget’s shortcomings.

State lawmakers plan to weigh-in on whether a special session is required to alleviate lingering concerns.

It took state lawmakers four months to pass the two-year plan which included some cuts.

Last week, Governor Malloy announced an additional $91 million in cuts to municipalities and millions of dollars in cuts to social services.

The cuts prompted some Connecticut Republicans to call for another special session.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on Wednesday’s meeting.

