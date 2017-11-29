Elementary school in Manchester closed for the day

Martin Elementary School in Manchester is closed Wednesday due to flooding damage, said school officials.

Deputy Superintendent of Schools Amy Radikas told Eyewitness News that a robo-call was made to parents’ homes informing them of the closure.

Radikas could not comment on the extent of the damage at 7:30 a.m.

