Elementary school in Manchester to be closed again on Thursday

An elementary school in Manchester will be closed for the second straight day, due to flooding damage, the administration said.

Martin Elementary School on Dartmouth Road was closed on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Schools Amy Radikas told Eyewitness News that the school will be closed again on Thursday.

Radikas told Eyewitness News that a phone call was made to parents’ homes informing them of the closure on Wednesday and Thursday.

Radikas could not comment on the extent of the damage on Wednesday but said there was no power to the school because of the flooding.

