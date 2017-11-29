Families welcome Sailors following deployment overseas

Families and friends with those abroad the USS Toledo are welcome to attend its homecoming to port in Groton on Wednesday afternoon.

The 132 crew abroad the USS Toledo were deployed on the submarine to European Command Area of Responsibility were they “secured national security interests and Maritime Security Operations,” in both Scotland and Spain.

The 22-year-old submarine is “81st Los Angeles-class submarine and the second U.S. Navy ship to be named for the city of Toledo. It is 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet,” with duties of “sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence,” according to information from the US Navy.

Families can attend the homecoming to welcome home loved ones at 12 p.m.

