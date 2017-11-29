ESPN lays off 150 employees on Wednesday

ESPN, the Bristol-based company confirmed that 150 jobs will be terminated on Wednesday.

According to a memo obtained by Eyewitness News, employees slated for termination are in studio production, digital content, and technology, in an attempt to “do less in certain instances and re-direct resources,” as detailed in the letter from ESPN President John Skipper.

The letter also stated the employees facing the job termination will be assisted “as much as possible in this difficult moment with severance, a 2017 bonus, the continuation of health benefits and outplacement services.”

ESPN reassured sports fan the company plans to continue investing in services to its viewers.

