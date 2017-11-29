Girl battling aggressive brain cancer passes away on Wednesday

Maven Borgen, dressed as a Princess, is greeted by her family and friends at her school for her last day of radiation. (WFSB)

A 6-year-old Wethersfield girl who won the hearts of those statewide for her courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer has passed away, according to a post issued by her mother on Wednesday.

“This morning our sweet Maven passed away into eternity with Jesus after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer,” wrote Maven’s mother, Melanie Borgen.

“We are heartbroken but so thankful that she has no more pain, no more suffering and no more cancer treatments.”

In March, Maven was diagnosed with DIPG, an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer that has no known cure.

In May, Maven Borgen stepped out of a limousine wearing a princess dress on a Friday to celebrate marked her last day of radiation at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

On that Friday, Maven was greeted at her school, Charles Wright Elementary School in Wethersfield surrounded by friends and family wearing “Team Maven” t-shirts.

Students, teachers and staff held hand-made signs and cheered as Maven made her way to the back of the elementary school for a huge dance party.

Fundraisers were held and to raise money that alleviated the heavy financial burden of medical expenses.

In August, a “Lunch for Maven” was established by the Whey Station food truck, in which 100 percent of the money raised supported Maven’s family. The Lunch for Maven event raised $4,000 for the Borgen family.

The Borgen family requested comments in the Facebook post to allow the family to grieve.

“She is now at peace and we believe she’s dancing, singing and twirling in heaven. We will miss you until the day comes we are reunited in heaven and until then we’ll try to raise your brother to know God and honor you by trying to find just a little more joy in each day than the day before,” wrote Borgen.

