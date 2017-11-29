Firefighters knock down fire at Hartford building - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firefighters knock down fire at Hartford building

Posted:
Hartford firefighters knocked down a fire at building on Park Street. (Raul Ortiz) Hartford firefighters knocked down a fire at building on Park Street. (Raul Ortiz)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters battled a fire at an "occupied building" in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

The structure fire was reported at 233 Park St. around 1:30 p.m.

There was no word on injuries. But, Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz said their search for occupants so far has been "negative."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

