Firefighters knock down fire at Hartford building

Hartford firefighters knocked down a fire at building on Park Street. (Raul Ortiz)

Firefighters battled a fire at an "occupied building" in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

The structure fire was reported at 233 Park St. around 1:30 p.m.

Structure fire 233 Park Street. Occupied building. Companies are on scene. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) November 29, 2017

There was no word on injuries. But, Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz said their search for occupants so far has been "negative."

Fire has been knocked down at 233 Park Street. Search for occupants so far is negative. pic.twitter.com/PUTCz8ePkX — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) November 29, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

