Man charged with murder for New London stabbing

Man charged with murder for New London stabbing

Metese Hinds was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man last month. (New London Police Department)

  One dead in New London stabbing incident

    One dead in New London stabbing incident

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:10 AM EDT

    One person is dead and another injured and under arrest after a stabbing in New London Tuesday night. According to police, emergency officials received a report of a disturbance at 49 Blackhall Street during which 2 people might have been stabbed.  

    One person is dead and another injured and under arrest after a stabbing in New London Tuesday night.  According to police, emergency officials received a report of a disturbance at 49 Blackhall Street during which 2 people might have been stabbed.  

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -

A New London man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man last month. 

Police arrested 46-year-old Metese Hinds in connection with the murder of New London man, Raheeim General, on Oct. 24.

Officers were called to a report of two people stabbed at General's home, which is located at 49 Blackhall St. Both Hinds and Generall were rushed to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where police said General died. 

On Tuesday, Hinds was arrested for the stabbing. He is being held on $1 million bond at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville. 

