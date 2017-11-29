Police searching for missing Southington man

Police are trying to locate Charles "Chuck" Davenport. (Southington Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man from Southington.

Charles "Chuck" Davenport was reported missing by family members on Monday. Police said Davenport went to work on that day. He was last seen at his home around 3 p.m.

Police said that Davenport "has been depressed as of late."

Davenport, who "walks with a cane due to prior surgeries," is believed to be driving a grey, 2016 Ford, F-150 with Connecticut license plate 96CV66.

Police described Davenport as a white man with a "medium to large build." He is about 5’11” and weighs 230 pounds. Davenport has salt and pepper hair and a mustache, hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to "immediately" call the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.