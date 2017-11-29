Cat Café pop-up store opens in New Haven

"Cat cafes" are already popular in some big cities and the first one opened in Connecticut.

The Mew Haven Cat Café is located on Whalley Avenue, right in the heart of the village of Westville.

"We've been living in NY the past few years,” Angela Pullo with the Mew Haven Cat Café said. “The first cat Cafe in NY opened Meow Parlor. We visited, had a great time."

Pullo said she and her husband decided to open a pop-up cat cafe in Connecticut.

"It’s a coffee house that has adoptable cats,” Pullo said. “So, you can get a cup of coffee, tea, a baked good, come here with an hourly fee and just relax with all these beautiful friendly cats."

Since its only open for a few weeks, there's no cafe just yet. But there are five cats from the Animal Haven, a shelter in North Haven, up for adoption.

Adults pay $12, students and seniors $10, and kids $8 for a chance to play with the cats for an hour.

"Being able to educate people about cats and being able to interact with them to see how friendly they are, be part of your family, is really a big part of it,” Pullo said.

Right now, the cafe is opened six days a week and closed on Thursday. Now since it’s a pop-up, it will close down Dec. 13. After that, they'll make some changes in the winter, build the cafe and the plan is to be back open in the spring.

"It's lower stress than going to a shelter," Seymour resident Amanda Petrus said. "You can get a beverage and hang out and you get to know their personalities a little more. It's a good stress relief and just a chance to get to know the little guys."

For Petrus, all it took was just a few seconds before she had herself a new fury, feline friend.

"I saw it on Facebook and I've been thinking about coming here for a while,” Petrus said. “I've been to cat cafes in Montreal and San Diego and they were so much fun."



Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.