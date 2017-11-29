DPH: No asbestos found in Waterbury school

No asbestos was found in a school in Waterbury, according to the Department of Public Health.

The Children’s Community School first closed on Wednesday due to a routine check for lead paint.

The Department of Public Health said a firm was hired to conduct an asbestos assessment at the school and to verify whether or not there was an issue.

The Waterbury health director shut down the school following the check.

Out of an abundance of caution, Principal Katherin Sniffin said students should not report to Children’s Community School on Thursday and Friday. However, Sniffin added the staff should still report on Thursday.

"We apologize for the inconvenience of sending the children home, but we chose to be proactive and get scientific support for our contention that the school continues to be a safe place to learn and work," Sniffin said in a statement on Thursday.

On Thursday, the DPH Asbestos Program analyzed three air samples collected at the Children's Community School and no asbestos was found in the building.

"Additionally, we have received reports from two DPH certified Asbestos Project Designers who have inspected the building within the past day. They independently concur that there are no conditions regarding asbestos-containing, or potentially asbestos-containing, materials that would preclude reoccupancy of the building," Stephen P. Dahlem, who is Supervising Environmental Analyst for the DPH Asbestos Program, said in a statement on Thursday.

These findings, Dahlem said there was nothing to prevent the school from re-opening. However, Sniffin said all faculty and students should return to Children’s Community School on Monday

Before the decision was made to cancel class, officials said students were not at risk.

Children’s Community School serves 146 pre-k through fifth graders.

According to school officials, the building was constructed in 1922 and is owned by All Saints Parish. The private school leases the space from the church.

The school sent an email to parents on Wednesday and Thursday.

