School in Waterbury to remain closed for next 2 days due to asbestos issue

An asbestos scare has one school in Waterbury closed for the rest of the week.

Children’s Community School was closed Wednesday.

The Department of Public Health said a firm was hired to conduct an asbestos assessment at Children’s Community School to verify if there is an issue and how extensive it is. School officials said the asbestos was found during a routine lead paint check.The Waterbury health director shut the school down moments later.

Out of an abundance of caution, Principal Katherin Sniffin said students should not report to Children’s Community School on Thursday and Friday. However, Sniffin added the staff should still report on Thursday.

Before the decision was made to cancel class, officials said students were not at risk because the asbestos, as far as they could tell, was contained to a specific area.

"Nothing unexpected or out of the ordinary" was found in test results, Sniffin said.

"The closing is a precaution as we wait for the air quality test," Sniffin said in an email to Channel 3 on Wednesday.

Children’s Community School serves 146 pre-k through fifth graders.

According to school officials, this building constructed in 1922, is owned by All Saints Parish. The private school leases the space from the church. Parents want them to leave no doubt.

The school is expected to get the test results this morning and email it out to parents.



Eyewitness News did check in with a parent but did not receive anything from the school.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved