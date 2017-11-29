CT concert featuring Garrison Keillor still scheduled for tomorrow night

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," said Wednesday he has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A concert featuring Garrison Keillor has been cancelled in Massachusetts in the wake of the entertainer being fired from Minnesota Public Radio on an allegation of improper behavior.

A concert featuring Garrison Keillor is still on at a Connecticut theater, however, it is unclear if the entertainer will appear after an allegation of improper behavior.

Minnesota Public Radio terminated the contract of Keillor, who is the host of the nationally syndicated public radio show A Prairie Home Companion and The Writer's Almanac.

"A person could not hope for more than what I was given. I've been fired over a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard. Most stories are. It's some sort of poetic irony to be knocked off the air by a story, having told so many of them myself, but I'm 75 and don't have any interest in arguing about this. And I cannot in conscience bring danger to a great organization I've worked hard for since 1969. I am sorry for all the poets whose work I won't be reading on the radio and sorry for the people who will lose work on account of this. But my profound feeling is that of gratitude, especially to my wife Jenny, and for this painful experience that has brought us even closer together," Keillor posted on his website.





Keillor was scheduled to appear in Pittsfield with the folk duo Robin and Linda Williams on Wednesday night. However, that performance was canceled.

Keillor and the folk duo Robin and Linda Williams are expected to perform at the Warner Theatre in Torrington on Thursday night, according to Executive Director Lynn Gelormino.

"The promoter has informed us that the performance will be on," Gelormino said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gelormino said the show is rented the Warner Theatre for Thursday night's performance.

