Police searching for missing man in Southington

The Southington Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday and still has not been found.

On Tuesday around 7:05 p.m, 56-year-old Charles "Chuck" Davenport was reported missing after going to work and was last seen in the area of his residence around 3:00 p.m.

Police said Davenport would be driving a 2016 grey Ford F-150 with a Connecticut license plate number of 96CV66.

Devenport is about 5'11" and about 230 pounds with salt and pepper hair, a mustache and hazel eyes. He walks with a cane due to prior surgeries.

Officers said it was reported that Davenport has been depressed as of late and if anyone has contact with him or has any additional information should contact the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.

