Radio host under fire for conduct toward woman remains on Torrington ticket

A popular Minnesota radio host who was fired for allegations of improper conduct toward a woman remains on the schedule to perform in Torrington on Thursday night.

Garrison Keillor was let go from Minnesota Public Radio and canceled a performance set for Wednesday night in Pittsfield, MA.

However, he remains on the ticket to make an appearance at the Warner Theater in Torrington. As of Thursday morning, there appeared to be no plans to cancel the show.

Keillor is yet another case of a high profile figure being accused of inappropriate conduct.

He is known for his breathy baritone voice, being a folksy all-American and providing a wholesome style of radio. He's been one of the most popular radio personalities in the country for the past 40 years.

His tales of the fictional town of Lake Wobegon, MN invoked a slice of Americana that made him beloved for decades.

Now, he's accused of behaving inappropriately toward a woman, which forced Minnesota Public Radio to sever ties with him.

The details of the incident have not been made public.

Though, Keillor sent an email to the Star Tribune of Minneapolis in response to the accusations.

He said "I put my hand on a woman's bare back. I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled. I apologized, I sent her an email of apology and she replied that she had forgiven me and to think about it."

In Torrington, longtime Keillor fans said they are saddened by the news.

"It's surprising and it's disappointing because we always considered him to be a wholesome character," said Steve Caruso of Torrington. "We went for many years to see his show at Tanglewood. It was just good fun. And yes, the feeling and the sentiment was just he's a good wholesome character. It's very disappointing."

The woman who made the accusations has not been identified. She does have an attorney.

The show at the Warner Theater is scheduled for 8 p.m.

It includes a live performance with folk music, singing and talking.

It is important to not that Keillor has an extremely loyal and devoted following.

