Man scheduled for deportation takes sanctuary in New Haven church

Police say a North Carolina teenager was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in hit a log protruding from the back of a logging truck.More >
Ann Curry is "still really processing" the fact that Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC.More >
A 6-year-old Wethersfield girl who won the hearts of those statewide for her courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer has passed away, according to a post issued by her mother on Wednesday.More >
Russell Simmons is stepping down from his companies in the wake of accusations of harassment and sexual assault against him.More >
Officials in Ohio say a 13-year-old boy trying to kill a bed bug sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage in Cincinnati.More >
New, long-acting drugs may hold hope for millions of people who often suffer migraines. Studies of two of these medicines, given as shots every month or so, found they cut the frequency of the notoriously painful and disabling headaches.More >
A Florida couple is desperate to find their missing 17-year-old daughter, who is believed to be with a high school soccer coach, according to deputies and the school district.More >
An asbestos scare has one school in Waterbury closed for the rest of the week.More >
A Torrington performance with a popular Minnesota radio host accused of improper conduct toward a woman has been canceled.More >
