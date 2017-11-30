Man scheduled for deportation takes sanctuary in New Haven church

A rally in support of Nelson Pinos took place in Hartford on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Nelson Pinos found sanctuary from deportation at a New Haven church on Thursday. (WFSB)

A man who has lived in Connecticut since 1992 was scheduled to be deported on Thursday.

However, 43-year-old Nelson Pinos opted to take sanctuary at the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church in New Haven.

A news conference about it happened at noon at the church on College Street.

That's when Pinos was supposed to leave for Ecuador.

“Ever since his election, [President] Donald Trump has kept harassing our communities, deporting people who until now had not been considered a danger to the country. We’re protesting for Nelson, but also to show how angry we are at this immigration system,” said John Jairo Lugo, member of grassroots organization Unidad Latina en Acción.

Lugo was part of a group of activists that protested outside of the Abraham Ribicoff Federal Building in Hartford on Thursday morning.

"The decision to take sanctuary is not an easy one," said Jesus Morales, an activist with Unidad Latina en Acción. "Nelson has decided to leave his work and his freedom behind to stay with his family. The New Haven community stands by his decision."

Pinos has a wife and three children, ages 15, 12 and 5.

According to Morales, he was a factory worker for 15 years and has no criminal record.

Thursday morning, his children were said to have delivered hundreds of postcards signed by family friends to Immigration and Customs Enforcement pleading to allow Pinos to stay.

Morales said Pinos gave himself up to ICE in 2012 to try and fix his immigration status.

However, the agency has been trying to deport him since then.

Pinos entered the church at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The church previously provided sanctuary to Marco Reyes, who continues to find deportation.

