11.29.17 Sauce Pomodorini Italian Cherry Tomatoes

Sauce Pomodorini Italian Cherry Tomatoes

(Mutti Brand-Pomodorini) available at Market 32 by Price Chopper)

By James O'Shea at the West Street Grill

Ingredients:

1/3 Cup Extra Virgin Avacado Oil (good for high heat)

1 large garlic head peeled and bashed.

2- 14 ounce (400 grams) of cherry tomatoes (Pomodorini Mutti Brand) Sea salt, freshly ground pepper to taste Large bunch of fresh basil torn into small pieces - or cut into fine chiffonade.

1 LB. bag of Il Cannerone or a pasta of your choice or a gluten free option.

Nutritional yeast for Vegans

Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle on top

TO PREPARE THE SAUCE:

Hear a 10-12" sauté pan over medium heat, add the oil when hot then add the bashed garlic cloves.

Cool until the garlic becomes golden brown, not dark! Then, add tomatoes and stir together.

Turn the heat down to medium low and cook the tomatoes for 12 minutes or so to absorb the garlic oil flavor.

Add the salt and pepper, mixing well and heat for 2 additional minutes or so.

Raise the heat to high and

add 1/2 cup of the pasta water and bring up to a boil.

Place the pasta into the pan with the Pomodorini Sauce and jump toss over height heat until the pasta and sauce are well amalgamated and hot to the core.

Divide into pasta bowls and garnish with the julienne of basil.

Drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil.

Pass around a dish of dairy free Parmesan (Follow your Heart Brand) available at Health food stores. Other options would include nutritional yeast.

Traditionally served with Parmigiano Reggiano.

TO COOK THE PASTA:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Place the pasta in the pot to boil, usually 8-10 minutes or according to package directions Cook until tender but al dente (firm to the bite) Drain immediately

This is modern dairy free option staying close to Italian traditions. Being dairy free is a much healthier approach.