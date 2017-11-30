3 injured in dump truck crash on I-84 in Willington

A crash involving a dump truck closed the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Willington on Thursday afternoon. (Joel Essex)

Three people including two Department of Transportation workers were injured in a crash involving a dump truck that closed the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Willington on Thursday afternoon.

A 2017 Lincoln MKC was traveling westbound on I-84 near exit 71 and a DOT dump truck, which had a crash attenuator and flashing yellow left arrow, was parked in the right lane just before 1 p.m.

According to police, the dump truck was the fourth truck in a pattern for a gradual right lane closure.

Police said "for an undetermined reason,” the Lincoln MKC moved into the right lane and hit the DOT dump truck, which had workers Eric Christopher Hall and Joseph Csiki inside.

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x71 Willington expect lane closures/delays for car vs dump truck crash with injuries. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 30, 2017

After the collision, the dump truck overturned onto its left side across the center and left lanes, police said.

The driver of the Lincoln MKC, New Jersey resident Kiran H Shah was taken to Hartford Hospital "for a mechanism of injury evaluation," police said. Police said Mansfield resident, 46-year-old Hall and Willington resident, 24-year-old Csiki were rushed Rockville General Hospital for an evaluation.

The westbound side of I-84 between Exits 72 and 71 was closed for a considerable delay.

Members of the Willington Fire Department removed the overturned vehicle from the highway and the dump truck was towed to the DOT garage in Willington.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

