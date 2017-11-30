A nice start to December!

THURSDAY RECAP…

November will go into the record books as a dry, cold month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks will came in at 40.4 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees colder than normal. The highest temperature was 77 degrees on the 3rd and the lowest temperature was 19 degrees on the 11th. Precipitation was well below normal. Only 1.04” of rain was measured at the airport and that is 2.85” below normal. There was only a trace of snow in November. Normal snowfall for the month is 2.0”.

THIS MORNING…

A cold approached New England from the west last night and brought with it a period of light rain. That rain has moved out of the state and while we're left with wet roads out there, the skies are starting to clear. We don’t have to worry about icy roads as temperatures are above freezing. Temps this morning range from 38 to 51 degrees!

TODAY, DECEMBER 1ST…

Overall, today is going to be a very nice day as we begin the month of December and the meteorological winter! The cold front is moving away to the east of New England this morning and weather conditions are quickly improving. The sky will become mostly sunny as a north or northwesterly breeze develops. Gusts to 20 mph or higher are possible. It will be a fairly comfortable day with highs ranging from the middle 40s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 50s along the I-95 corridor.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will dip into the 20s in most locations. The northerly wind will subside as another area of high pressure moves into New England from the west.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast throughout the weekend and that's great news for us! We're forecasting partly sunny skies for tomorrow and mostly sunny skies for Sunday. The wind will be light. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and daytime highs will be in the 40s. The normal low for December 2nd and 3rd is 28 degrees. The normal high drops from 45 degrees on the 2nd to 44 degrees on the 3rd. Temperatures this weekend will be very close to normal levels!

We also have a full moon this weekend. It is the Full “Cold” moon and it will be shining brightly tomorrow night!

NEXT WEEK…

High pressure will remain in place over New England on Monday and that means it will be a quiet day. Sunshine may mix with some high clouds during the afternoon, but our weather will remain dry. Morning lows will be in the 20s and afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

By Tuesday, high pressure will move out into the Atlantic and a cold front will approach New England from the west. A southerly flow of milder air will develop ahead of the front. Temperatures will likely reach 50 degrees, if not higher. The sky will be mostly cloudy and a few showers will likely develop, but we don’t expect any steady or heavy precipitation.

The cold front will reach Connecticut by Wednesday afternoon. Before the front arrives, a strong southerly wind will send temperatures rising into the upper 50s. Showers or periods of rain are likely and there could be a few heavy showers, especially Wednesday afternoon. The front will move away to the east of New England Wednesday night. The rain will end and the air will turn colder. Temperatures will drop into the 30s by dawn Thursday.

Thursday and Friday could prove to be very interesting. The front won’t be too far offshore and a strong low pressure system could develop near the East Coast then move northward toward New England. If this happens, we could be in for a period of steady and heavy precipitation, which could include snow. Something to watch!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.