Families displaced after fire at apartment complex in Hartford

A fire was reported at an apartment complex in Hartford. (WFSB)

Three families were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford on Thursday night.

The fire was reported on Martin Street around 5 p.m.

People inside the building told Eyewitness News it started in the first-floor kitchen while one of the victims was cooking on her electric stove. One apartment unit was destroyed and another two are uninhabitable but may be salvageable.

Two children including an infant were among the people displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced families.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

