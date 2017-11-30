Guests step back in time at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex

Artist and model railroad train master, Steve Cryan took Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Hogan on a tiny tour of his model train display. (WFSB)

The 24th Annual Train Show at the Connecticut River Museum is on track to take guest on an adventure into the past.

The display on the third floor of Connecticut River Museum in Essex features the tiny masterpiece of artist and model railroad train master, Steve Cryan.

Cryan told Eyewitness News that each year he adds more to the 26ft long display of a model steam engines, railroads, cars, and roads, reflecting a bygone time when Connecticut’s shoreline communities were connected by the rails.

"One thing that I really like it brings families together,” Cryan said. “When they're here they usually put their iPhones down. They're communicating with their grandfather and their grandmother."

Cryan said his favorite type of guest are the self-appointed ‘train buffs,’ as he calls them.

Already planning next year’s show which marks the 25th anniversary of the train show, Cryan said he spends up to 15 hours a day through February managing 2 model displays.

Through the years, Cryan said he installed a live-streaming camera attached to a train’s engine, enabling viewers to ‘shrink’ down, and see the display from a new perspective.

“That's the real reward for me is the happiness and enjoyment,” Cryan remarked. “It gives people, it gives me joy."

Cryan encourages the public to stop by and get a closer look at the miniatures.

"For example, see that guy getting sprayed by a skunk next to the stegosaurus?” Cryan laughed. “You put it in there with a tweezer and some hot glue."

For more information on the Connecticut River Museum, and how to get a closer look at Steve Cryan’s design, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved