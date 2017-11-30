Therapy dogs greet passengers at Bradley airport

Bradley International Airport is taking steps to reduce the stress and anxiety of traveling.

The Connecticut Airport Authority is partnering with the Bright Spots Therapy Dogs organization to comfort anxious or first-time flyers.

Officials said the Bradley Buddies program has become very popular since the animals started greeting people at the airport.

"As the animals roam the terminal, the passengers seem to be attracted right to the dogs,” Kevin Dillon with Connecticut Airport Authority said. “And they have a very calming effect on our passengers."

The Connecticut Airport Authority is hoping to expand the program soon, especially during the holidays.

For now, the dogs visit Bradley International Airport twice a week.

