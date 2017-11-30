CT woman faces judge on animal abuse charges

Lindsay Anderson was arrested for seriously injuring a small dog, according to Glastonbury police. (Glastonbury police)

A woman from Glastonbury accused of abusing her small dog while she was too intoxicated to appear in court on Wednesday.

Thursday's court appearance for 25-year-old Lindsay Anderson comes one day after she was unable to appear in Manchester Superior Court.

Anderson has a long history of problems. On Nov. 14, Anderson admitted to police that she picked up the dog and throwing it against a wall as hard as she could. Anderson is facing a cruelty to animal charge for that arrest.

According to Channel 3's archives, Anderson was arrested on a similar charge and assault following a fight with her mother back in 2012. Court records show Anderson was arrested three other times for DUI and for fighting since 2010. In the 2012 case, court documents show Anderson was found guilty of assault and interfering with a 911 call.

On Wednesday, she was due in court, but Channel 3 was told Anderson was so drunk she has trouble walking, so the judge delayed the case.

"It is a little disappointing that she showed up intoxicated," Zilla Cannemela, who is a member of members of Desmond's Army, said.

Outside the court were members of Desmond's Army, an animal rights group named for a dog that died after being abused. They attend similar court cases of animal abuse and came with a message for Anderson

"Get some help," Cannemela said. "You should not have any animals ever or not be around them."

