Thousands caught in lurch of Anthem and Hartford Healthcare fallout

During the dispute between Anthem and Hartford Healthcare, patients like Danielle Daigle received hefty out-of-pocket expenses for their care (WFSB)

Thousands of patients were caught in the middle of a long drawn out battle between Hartford Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross.

During the seven-week negotiation, patients who rely on medications and consistent doctor visits were considered ‘out-of-network,’ which ultimately caused unnecessary out-of-pocket expenses typically covered by the insurer.

Now, both the hospital and the insurer have issued apologies for the contract dispute.

"I want to begin by saying on behalf of myself and colleagues at Hartford healthcare,” Hartford Healthcare Doctor, Dr. James Cardon said. “We are sorry disrupting care for patients seeking our help."

But, to Danielle Daigle who suffers from a rare autoimmune disease that requires an infusion of a chemotherapy drug every six weeks, she said an apology is not enough.

"I have to have [my medication] or I can't eat. I can't drink, without throwing up. It's the only medication that works,” said Daigle, who said her diet consists of mostly baby food.

During the dispute, Daigle was told she was required to complete a form that would allow her to be covered, after she was told she was no longer covered.

But within days, Daigle said she received a bill for her treatments to the tune of more than $17,000. She was told that if she wanted to continue to get the treatments she needs, she’d have to pay the bill.

"I’ve paid everything I could. I've used all of our Christmas money, our vacation money, everything just so I could get my treatment."

Like Daigle, lawmakers are not satisfied with an apology. Lawmakers said they are set to prepare legislature that would disallow companies from denying coverage during contract negotiations, as well as, force them to have an arbitrator.

