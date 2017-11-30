Wallingford residents describe feeling the Delaware quake

Two hundred miles away, in Dover, Delaware, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck, and Wallingford resident, Ellen Paiva said she felt the tremors. (WFSB)

It is beginning to look like Christmas in a Wallingford woman’s home, but she said today it felt more like living inside a popcorn popper.

Two hundred miles away, in Dover, Delaware, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck, and Wallingford resident, Ellen Paiva said she felt the tremors.

“My daughter and I were sitting here and all of the sudden the chair was rocking like this, and then I looked and she is looking at me, and she said the ornaments are rocking back and forth!” said Paiva.

Paiva said around 5 p.m. her entire 5th floor apartment started shaking.

“I was getting concerned because the TV was about to fall over,” she said. As the shaking grew, Paiva said she was becoming uneasy.

“I thought maybe we’d have to evacuate, and then it suddenly stopped.”

Upon scrolling through Facebook, Paiva learned that an earthquake did take place, according to the U.S. Geological Service, an earthquake near Dover, Delaware registered on the Richter Scale.

According to the USGS, earthquakes in the Northeast are rare, but as Paiva said she definitely felt a tremor on Thursday afternoon.

“You hear about these on the news, but in California,” Paiva quipped.

Oftentimes, earthquakes can be caused by oil or gas fracking, but this one may have been natural.

