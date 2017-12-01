StubHub closing call center in East Granby

StubHub said it is closing its East Granby doors on Friday and moving to Utah. (WFSB)

StubHub is closing its East Granby call center on Friday and moving jobs out of state.

The decision affects nearly 200 Connecticut workers, according to the state Department of Labor.

StubHub is a multi-national company with offices around the world and is currently owned by eBay.

The company announced several months ago that it was going to close its Connecticut office on Dec. 1 and move jobs to Salt Lake City, UT.

However, it is not clear why it made the move or whether or not tax incentives were involved.

This comes as the business climate continues to drastically change in Connecticut.

Notable companies like Konica Minolta in Windsor recently announced it is moving jobs to New Jersey and Bristol-based ESPN laid off hundreds of people as well in the last several years.

It is not clear if any of the affected employees at StubHub were given opportunities to keep their jobs and move to Utah.

