Police identify elderly man found dead in Bloomfield

A suspicious death of an elderly man on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield is under investigation. (WFSB)

Police have identified the elderly man found dead lying on a road in Bloomfield early Friday morning.

The man, who was later identified as 83-year-old, Bloomfield resident Charles Daniels, was found lying in the road in front of a home on Cottage Grove Road just after midnight.

A neighbor told Channel 3 that her husband came home from work overnight when he saw someone lying along the side of the road. He thought it was a pile of clothes, but quickly dialed 911 when he realized it was a person.

"That's strange, that's strange," said Mary Ferguson of Bloomfield. "This is really a sad world we live in."

The man was pronounced dead by EMS officials shortly after they arrived around midnight.

Officers said Daniels lives on Cottage Grove Road and police said they found an open residence to be unoccupied.

Ferguson said she knew the man for many years and described him as being like family.

"I'm so distraught right now because that's not like him to be out at night," she said. "It's totally out of his character."

She said the man was in his 80s and lived alone.

She said he didn't deserve whatever happened to him.

"He never harmed anyone or hurt anyone," Ferguson said. "He wasn't that type of person. Very loving guy."

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene along with the state inspector.

The man's death has been ruled as suspicious by the Bloomfield Police Department. An autopsy by the medical examiner's office "revealed a heavy impact injury to the right hip" of Daniels. However, the medical examiner said the cause of death "is still pending at this time."

Troopers cleared the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m., however, officers returned to the scene later on Friday.

The investigation into Daniels' death was "ongoing," according to police. Anyone with any information about his death is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.

