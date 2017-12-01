Police investigate suspicious death in Bloomfield

A suspicious death of an elderly man on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield is under investigation. (WFSB)

The Bloomfield Police Department said it responded to the suspicious death of an elderly man around midnight on Friday.

The man was found lying in the road in front of a home on Cottage Grove Road. He pronounced dead by EMS officials shortly after they arrived.

Officers said they identified the dead man as a possible resident of the address, but the unsecured residence was found to be unoccupied.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene along with the state inspector.

The man's death has been ruled as suspicious and medical examiners are trying to determine a cause of death.

