Connecticut teen reports having sex with 2 men met through dating app

Timothy Connolly and Jamal Jackson were arrested for having sex with a 15-year-old boy in Danbury that they met through a dating app. (Danbury police)

A 15-year-old boy reported a sexual encounter with two men in Danbury that he met through a dating app.

Timothy Connolly, 57, of New Milford, and 31-year-old Jamal Jackson of Brookfield were arrested for the crime, according to Danbury police.

Police said the boy came to the department on July 12, 2017 with his parents to make the report.

The report was made about five hours after the encounter, police said.

Investigators eventually learned the identities of the men and had Danbury Superior Court issue warrants.

Detectives found Jackson at Danbury court on Thursday answering to charges for an unrelated case.

Jackson was charged with second-degree sexual assault, impairing the morals of a minor and illegal sexual contact with a child.

He was arraigned on the new charges the same day.

Connolly surrendered himself to Danbury police on Friday after learning about the warrant.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact with a child.

Connolly was scheduled to face a judge on the same day.

