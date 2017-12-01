Detours in place following Bolton crash

Dispatchers said detours were put in place following a crash in Bolton on Friday morning.

Tolland County dispatchers said the crash happened on the Boston Turnpike, also known as Route 44, at South Road.

A car reportedly struck a tree and a person was unconscious.

The Lifestar emergency helicopter was requested, but quickly canceled after the patient regained consciousness.

There's no word on the person's condition or a cause for the crash.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.