Body found near Lisbon shopping center identified as Uncasville man

CT State Police are investigating after a body was found in Lisbon. (WFSB)

The medical examiner identified the body of a man found near a Lisbon shopping center as an Uncasville resident.

State police said on Friday that 26-year-old David Cloutier III's body was found on Nov. 25 in the area of 151 River Rd. around 1:40 p.m.

The location is near a Chili's restaurant.

Cloutier was found in the woods.

Detectives said there is no criminal aspect to their investigation at this time.

However, they asked that anyone who may have information about Cloutier to call them at 860-848-6500 or text "TIP711" with any information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.