East Street in Granby reopens after crash, utility repair work

A crash that forced utility repair work in Granby closed a street on Friday morning.

Police said East Street was closed around 11 a.m. after a car struck a utility pole earlier in the morning.

No one was hurt.

However, police said they posted a detour for local traffic until 2:45 p.m. Police said trucks should completely avoid the area since they may have difficulty negotiating the detour.

