Utility work following crash closes street in Granby

A crash that forced utility repair work in Granby closed a street on Friday morning.

Police said East Street was closed around 11 a.m. after a car struck a utility pole earlier in the morning.

No one was hurt.

However, police said they posted a detour for local traffic.

They said trucks should completely avoid the area since they may have difficulty negotiating the detour.

They expected the area to be closed for six hours.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.