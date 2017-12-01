12.1.17 Gingerbread French Toast Casserole

GINGERBREAD FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE
From Jocelyn Ruggiero of FoodieFatale.com
INGREDIENTS
Unsalted butter (for pan)
1 loaf challah bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
6 large eggs
1 1/4 cup heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
1/2 cup apple cider
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 cup molasses
1 tsp ground ginger
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground nutmeg
1 tsp teaspoon ground cloves
1 tbs butter
½ cup chopped walnuts
3 tbs maple syrup
2 apples, peeled and thinly sliced
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1/2 cup light brown sugar
PREPARATION
The night before:
Butter a 9x13 in baking dish and layer the challah in the dish.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, heavy cream, milk, cider, sugar, vanilla, molasses, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
Pour evenly into the casserole dish
Press flat with a spatula
Cover and refrigerate overnight.
The day of:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Place butter in a skillet over medium high heat
When melted, add walnuts and coat well
Add maple syrup
Stirring frequently, cook until liquid is mostly reduced, approximately 4-5 minutes
Spread on a dish to dry
Dip apple slices in lemon juice, brown sugar, then arrange in a single layer on top of challah
Sprinkle walnuts evenly over the top
Bake at 350°F. for 45 minutes
Cut into individual servings and serve with butter and warm maple syrup