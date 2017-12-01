12.1.17 Gingerbread French Toast Casserole

GINGERBREAD FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE

From Jocelyn Ruggiero of FoodieFatale.com

INGREDIENTS

Unsalted butter (for pan)

1 loaf challah bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

6 large eggs

1 1/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup apple cider

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup molasses

1 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp teaspoon ground cloves

1 tbs butter

½ cup chopped walnuts

3 tbs maple syrup

2 apples, peeled and thinly sliced

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 cup light brown sugar

PREPARATION

The night before:

Butter a 9x13 in baking dish and layer the challah in the dish.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, heavy cream, milk, cider, sugar, vanilla, molasses, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Pour evenly into the casserole dish

Press flat with a spatula

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The day of:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Place butter in a skillet over medium high heat

When melted, add walnuts and coat well

Add maple syrup

Stirring frequently, cook until liquid is mostly reduced, approximately 4-5 minutes

Spread on a dish to dry

Dip apple slices in lemon juice, brown sugar, then arrange in a single layer on top of challah

Sprinkle walnuts evenly over the top

Bake at 350°F. for 45 minutes

Cut into individual servings and serve with butter and warm maple syrup