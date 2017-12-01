Police search for robbery suspect after lockdown at Southington schools

Police are investigating a robbery at TD Bank on Main Street on Friday. (WFSB)

A robbery prompted the administration to put Southington schools in "secure school mode" on Friday morning.

According to a letter from superintendent Tim Connellan to parents, school officials were informed of a robbery that happened in the center of town. Police said the robbery happened at the TD Bank on Main Street around 11:15 a.m.

Police said the unidentified man tried "to make a fraudulent transaction with another person’s identification." When that transaction was unsuccessful, police said the man handed the bank teller a note that demanded money and implied a weapon.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money from the bank, but police said he never displayed a weapon. There were no reported injuries, police said.

As a result, they put all schools in the secure school mode as a precaution. That meant no one is allowed to enter or leave the buildings. During the lockdown, classes proceeded under normal operating conditions, according to the letter.

The town manager and clerk offices were also put on lockdown.

The library, schools and town hall were only on lockdown for a few minutes.

Police released photos of the suspect to the media. He was described as a man in his 30s with a "thin build" and 6'. Police said he was wearing a north face winter knit hat, a dark sweatshirt, dark jeans and work boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.

