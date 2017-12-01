QVCC increases security after employee involved in Wintrich incident receives death threats

Conservative speaker Lucian Wintrich was arrested after he lunged at a woman who appeared to have taken his notes. (WFSB)

Students at the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus marched against the action taken by the school following an incident involving a controversial conservative speaker.

The organizers claim UConn was complacent in the way it handled Tuesday's situation with Gateway Pundit commentator Lucian Wintrich and Catherine Gregory, who appeared to take Wintrich's notes during a speech.

The speech was called "It's ok to be White."

In the video of the incident, it looks like Gregory took a script from Wintrich's podium. Wintrich responded by chasing after her and an ensuing scuffle brought Gregory to the ground.

The whole thing prompted a fight the led to some damage on campus, according to UConn police.

Wintrich was arrested and charged with breach of peace for his involvement.

Organizers of Friday's march want more accountability from the school. They want the College Republicans, which sponsored the event, to face repercussions like probation.

Marchers said they also want the school to formally address the incident, reverse its policies to prevent hate speech and establish a coalition of students that have direct contact with university president Susan Herbst.

"What do we want justice? Justice! When do we want it? Now," dozens of protesters chanted during the march on Friday afternoon.

The march was themed with the hashtag #ItsOkToBeYou.

Gregory has yet to be charged with a crime. However, Gregory is now being represented by attorney Jon Schoenhorn.

"There is no aspect of theft," Schoenhorn said.

On Thursday, Quinebaug Valley Community College confirmed that Gregory is an associate director of career services and advising at the school. QVCC confirmed that "security has been increased for students and faculty safety." There are more security guards on the Danielson campus, officials added.

QVCC officials have confirmed that Gregory has received death threats.

Officials at QVCC said they have been receiving calls from people across the nation voicing their opinions on the matter and they are taking precautions.

