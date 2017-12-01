Medical issues keep Newington murder suspect from courtroom

Medical issues stemming from an attempted murder-suicide in Newington kept a suspect from making an appearance in court on Friday, according to his attorney.

Michael Torbicki, 45, was arraigned from his hospital bed back in October after police said he shot and killed 46-year-old Patricia Torbicki inside their home.

It happened on Sept. 21.

Police said after shooting his wife, he turned the pump-action shotgun on himself. However, he survived.

During his October arraignment, his bail was set at $2 million.

Attorney Jon Schoenhorn, who is representing Michael Torbicki, said a continuation on the case was granted for Dec. 13.

Schoenhorn was present for a proceeding in New Britain court on Friday.

