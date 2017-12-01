Enfield PD allow residents to safely buy and sell in parking lot

The Enfield Police Department unveiled on Friday a parking spot in their lot designated for the exchange of goods between parties.

Enfield residents that buy or sell items through sites such as Meetup, Craigslist, or LetGo can safely meet under the surveillance of police.

This comes after reports of numerous people injured or robbed in Connecticut cities and towns.

In West Hartford, police opened an investigation in December of 2016 in which a suspect, who claimed to be interested in purchasing a cell phone, threatened to shooter the seller.

