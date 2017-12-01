Quiet Monday, then changes are coming!

COLD OVERNIGHT

A chilly night is coming. Partly cloudy skies will abound, which will allow temperatures to get a little colder than the last two nights, with lows in the mid 20s for Greater Hartford, and perhaps low 20s in some of the colder spots. The wind will remain light into the morning, helping aid in the cool-off, but also minimizing the wind chill.

NEXT WEEK

Cool and bright Monday

Next week will start out very quiet with high pressure still in control of our weather. Monday will be mostly sunny, but a veil of high clouds may arrive later in the day. Winds will be light and temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 40s.

Clouds and showers by late Tuesday

Tuesday will become increasingly cloudy and milder. A southerly flow of mild air will develop well in advance of a cold front that will approach New England from the west. Temperatures will likely reach the mid 50 or higher Tuesday afternoon despite a mostly cloudy sky. Most of the day will be dry, but drizzle may start to occur in the morning and a few showers may arrive before the afternoon is over. Tuesday night will be cloudy, showery, and rather mild for early December with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Turning colder Wednesday

The main event will occur on Wednesday. The cold front will move across Connecticut during the morning. As a result, we can expect periods of rain and some heavier showers very early in the day, with clearing and windier conditions during the afternoon. Temperatures will likely peak in the low to middle 50s before the front moves through during the morning, then the temperatures will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

Cold, Arctic air will settle into the state Wednesday night, and from that point forward, will stay put at least for a week. At the same time, the southern jet stream will become more active, possibly threatening wintry weather.

Chilly and dry Thursday

It’ll feel more like December on Thursday. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and highs will range from the upper 30s to the low and middle 40s.

Snow – in some form – possible Friday Saturday

We may have snow showers or periods of light snow both late Friday and Saturday. By Friday, low pressure will develop off the coast of New England. For now, we don’t expect a direct impact from a storm, but snow showers are possible, with the lion’s shore of them sliding offshore. Southeastern Connecticut will be favored to get them. The day will otherwise be a mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

We may have a better shot at some snow Saturday as another area of low pressure forms in Appalachia and moves into New England. This system will be fast-moving, but shows signs of having a lot of upward vertical motion, which could possibly make accumulating snow possible. So, for now, we are holding to the notion that there could be enough that the ground would turn white. It’s too early to tell if the storm will amount to something that will require you to call the plow guy, but once we know, you’ll know.

Cold, blustery and dry Sunday

Cold air will remain Sunday. Under partly cloudy, blustery conditions, highs will only be in the mid 30s.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

