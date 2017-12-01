Quiet Sunday, then an active week!

9:00 PM UPDATE

Despite clouds drifting past, temperatures have cooled considerably; most towns are experiencing temperatures in the low 30s. The air will cool a few degrees more by morning, likely to the upper 20s in most towns.

--Mike Cameron

LOTS OF CLOUDS TONIGHT

The night will be cold and, at times, mainly cloudy. High pressure will remain in control of the weather; however, moisture in the high altitudes will continue to be present, and continue to make clouds. The full “Cold” Moon is also occurring and is also the only Supermoon of 2017. (A Supermoon occurs when full moon coincides with the perigee of the moon’s elliptical orbit cycle, or when the moon will be at its closest point to earth.) Since the sky Saturday night will be partly to perhaps mostly cloudy at times, but the moon will be clearly visible all the time, but certainly will brighten the sky anyway, since the clouds will be so thin.

LESS CLOUDINESS SUNDAY

Sunday morning, high tide is forecast to be slightly higher than normal – about a half foot higher – in the western Sound. In the very lowest areas, there may be minor flooding during high tide in the late morning.

Sunday will otherwise be a pleasant day with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to perhaps upper 40s. The sky may become mostly sunny when the upper level disturbance shifts to the east of New England. The wind will remain light with high pressure remaining in place. The mercury will dip into the 20s Sunday night under a mainly clear, moonlit sky.

NEXT WEEK

Cool and bright Monday

Next week will start out very quiet with high pressure still in control of our weather. Monday will be mostly sunny, but a veil of high clouds may arrive later in the day. Winds will be light and temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 40s.

Clouds and showers by late Tuesday

Tuesday will become increasingly cloudy and milder. A southerly flow of mild air will develop Tuesday well in advance of a cold front that will approach New England from the west. Temperatures will likely reach the mid 50 or higher Tuesday afternoon despite a mostly cloudy sky. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers may arrive before the afternoon is over. Tuesday night will be cloudy and rather mild for early December with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Turning colder Wednesday

The main event will occur on Wednesday. The cold front will move across Connecticut during the morning. As a result, we can expect periods of rain and some heavier showers very early in the day, with clearing and windier conditions during the afternoon. Temperatures will likely peak in the low to middle 50s before the front moves through in the morning, then the temperatures will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

Cold, Arctic air will settle into the state Wednesday night, and from that point forward, will stay put at least for a week. At the same time, the southern jet stream will become more active, possibly threatening wintry weather.

Chilly and dry Thursday

It’ll feel more like December on Thursday. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and highs will range from the upper 30s to the low and middle 40s.

Snow – in some form – possible Friday Saturday

We may have snow showers or periods of light snow both Friday and Saturday. By Friday, low pressure will develop off the coast of New England. For now, we don’t expect a storm, but snow showers are possible, with the lion’s shore of them sliding offshore. It’ll be a mostly cloudy, cold day with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

We may have a better shot at some snow Saturday morning as another area of low pressure forms in Appalachia and moves into New England. As it looks now, there could be enough that the ground would turn white. It’s too early to tell if the storm will amount to something that will require you to call the plow guy, but once we know, you’ll know.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

