Quiet today, then changes are coming!

Noon Update:

At noon today the temperatures were right where they should be for this time of year, even a little bit milder! The normal high is 44 degrees. We've also got mostly sunny skies and light winds, so it really is a delightful day.

Previous Discussion:

Cool and bright today

This work week is starting out very quiet with high pressure in control of our weather. Right now it's mostly sunny, but a veil of high clouds may arrive later today. Winds will be light and temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 40s.

Clouds and showers by late tomorrow

It will become increasingly cloudy and milder tomorrow. A southerly flow of mild air will develop well in advance of a cold front that will approach New England from the west. Temperatures will likely reach the mid 50s or higher tomorrow afternoon despite a mostly cloudy sky. Drizzle may start to occur in the late morning and a few showers may arrive before the afternoon is over. Tuesday night will be cloudy, showery, and rather mild for early December with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Turning colder Wednesday

The cold front will move across Connecticut during the morning on Wednesday. As a result, we can expect periods of rain with some heavier downpours very early in the day, with clearing and windier conditions during the afternoon. Temperatures will likely peak in the low to middle 50s before the front moves through, then the temperatures will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

Cold, Arctic air will settle into the state Wednesday night, and from that point forward, will stay with us at least for the rest of the week. At the same time, the southern jet stream will become more active, possibly threatening wintry weather.

Chilly and dry Thursday

It’ll feel more like December on Thursday. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and highs will range from the upper 30s to the low and middle 40s.

Snow – in some form – possible Friday & Saturday

We may have snow showers or periods of light snow both late Friday and Saturday. By Friday, low pressure will develop off the coast of New England. For now, we don’t expect a direct impact from this storm, but snow showers are possible. Southeastern Connecticut will be favored to get them. The day will otherwise be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

We may have a better shot at some snow Saturday as another area of low pressure forms and moves into New England. This system will be fast-moving, but shows signs of having a lot of upward vertical motion, which could possibly make accumulating snow possible. For now, we are holding to the notion that there could be enough that the ground would turn white. It’s too early to tell if the storm will amount to anything other than that, but once we know, you’ll know.

Cold, blustery and dry Sunday

Cold air will remain Sunday. Under partly cloudy, blustery conditions, highs will only be in the mid 30s.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”