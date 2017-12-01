The first weekend of December will be quiet and seasonably chilly!

DECEMBER IS OFF TO A QUIET START…

The sky was overcast at times today, but overall it was a nice start to the month of December. Highs today ranged from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. Groton was the warm spot with a high of 54 degrees. The high temperature in Hartford was 51. Not bad when you consider the normal high for the Greater Hartford Area for December 1st is 45 degrees. A brisk north-northwesterly wind gusted to over 20 mph at times.

December marks the beginning of the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter starts December 1st and it ends on the last day of February. January is normally the coldest month of the winter, but temperatures steadily drop in December. As mentioned above, the normal high for December 1st is 45 degrees, but it drops to 35 degrees by December 31st. The normal low on December 1st is 29 degrees, but it drops to 19 degrees by the end of the month. An average December sees 7.4” of snow. December can be a month of big extremes. The all-time warmest temperature on record is 76 degrees, set on December 7th in 1998. The all-time coldest temperature is -18, set on December 30th in 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when the grand total was 45.3”.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

High pressure will move into New England by late tonight and that means the sky will become mainly clear and the wind will subside. Temperatures will drop into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s over interior portions of the state and closer to 30 or 32 degrees in the larger cities along the I-95 corridor.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…

High pressure will set up shot in New England throughout the weekend and that is great news for us. It means we’ll have a dry, relatively calm weekend. A disturbance aloft will produce some cloud cover tomorrow, but we’ll still have some partial sunshine. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s, but the wind will be very light.

This weekend, we have the Full “Cold” Moon! It is also the only Supermoon of 2017. That is when full moon coincides with the perigee of the moon’s elliptical orbit cycle. That means the moon will be at its closest point to earth. Therefore, the moon will appear larger and brighter than your typical full moon. The sky Saturday night will be partly to perhaps mostly cloudy at times, but the moon will be visible. Temperatures will dip into the 20s and lower 30s. Sunday night will likely be clearer and viewing the moon will be better.

Sunday will be a pleasant day with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to perhaps upper 40s. The sky may become mostly sunny when the upper level disturbance shifts to the east of New England. The wind will remain light with high pressure remaining in place. The mercury will dip into the 20s Sunday night under a mainly clear, moonlit sky.

NEXT WEEK…

Next week will start out very quiet with high pressure still in control of our weather. Monday will be mostly sunny although a veil of high clouds may arrive later in the day. Winds will be light and temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 40s.

A southerly flow of mild air will develop Tuesday well in advance of a cold front that will approach New England from the west. Temperatures will likely reach 50 degrees or higher Tuesday afternoon despite a mostly cloudy sky. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers may arrive before the afternoon is over. Tuesday night will be cloudy and rather mild for early December with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The main event will occur on Wednesday. That’s when the cold front will move across Connecticut. We can expect periods of rain and some heavier showers. Temperatures will likely peak in the low to middle 50s before the front moves through. Colder air will begin to move into the state later Wednesday and temperatures will fall back through the 40s. We might see some partial clearing by evening.

It’ll feel more like December on Thursday. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and highs will range from the upper 30s to the low and middle 40s.

By Friday, low pressure will develop off the coast of New England. For now, we don’t expect a storm, but snow showers are possible. It’ll be a mostly cloudy, cold day with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. We may have a better shot at some snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

NOVEMBER RECAP…

November went into the record books as a dry cold month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks came in at 40.4 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees colder than normal. The highest temperature was 77 degrees on the 3rd and the lowest temperature was 19 degrees on the 11th. Precipitation was well below normal. Only 1.04” of rain was measured at the airport and that is 2.85” below normal. There was only a trace of snow in November. Normal snowfall for the month is 2.0”.

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

