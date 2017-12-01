Skiers and employees await cold temperatures to kick off ski season

Skiers and employees are waiting for the cold temperatures to kick off ski season. (WFSB)

The hills are green, the lifts are still, and ski fanatics are awaiting a cold snap to jump start the season.

“We can’t wait to get going and get this season started,” said owner of Ski Sundown, located in New Hartford, Bob Switzgable.

Switzgable told Eyewitness News they are waiting for temperatures to be consistently cold enough to start producing snow. The resort has already hired 350 employees to keep the mountain moving this season, said Switzgable.

“They’ve been trained, they are ready, they are waiting. We are ready to go,” said Switzgable.

A snow loving family stopped by the resort to get their season passes squared away before it’s too late.

“We came up to get our season passes get ready for the ski season,” said Kelly Navin. “Something to do in the winter. Good fresh air and exercise.”

Now, skiers and employees are awaiting that cold blast.

“Once we get under 24 degrees and all the way down to zero, it’s really optimal and we’re really cranking out snow,” said Switzgable.

While Ski Sundown does not yet have an official opening date set, Switzgable said he is hopeful the resort will open by December 15th, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.